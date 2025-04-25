This singer carved out a space for himself in the hearts of millions, becoming one of India’s most beloved voices.

Often referred to as the King of Playback Singing in Bollywood, this singer's rise to fame is a true story of passion and perseverance. Hailing from the quiet town of Murshidabad, he was born to a Bengali mother and a Punjabi father.

We are talking about Arijit Singh, who carved out a space for himself in the hearts of millions, becoming one of India’s most beloved voices.

Early life:

Arijit Singh was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, to a Punjabi Sikh father, Kakkar Singh, and a Bengali Hindu mother, Aditi Singh. His family came from Lahore after the Partition. Influenced by his musically inclined relatives, he started training early at home.

At 18, his guru Rajendra Prasad Hazari encouraged him to join the reality show Fame Gurukul (2005). Though he finished sixth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali noticed his talent and had him record Yun Shabnami for Saawariya, which was later dropped.

He was later signed by Kumar Taurani for an unreleased album. After winning 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil, he used the prize money to set up a recording studio. In 2010, he worked with Pritam on Golmaal 3, Crook, and Action Replayy, marking his early break in Bollywood.

Arijit Singh got his big break with Aashiqui 2, where he was the lead vocalist. The song Tum Hi Ho brought him widespread fame and won him several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. That same year, his songs from the Telugu film Swamy Ra Ra also became popular.

Controversy:

Public Apology to Salman Khan:

Arijit Singh publicly apologised to Salman Khan during an award show after a comment he made on stage was taken as an insult by the actor. In 2016, Arijit posted a heartfelt apology on Facebook, saying he had unintentionally hurt Salman and requested him to keep his song in Tubelight. The post was later deleted. Following the incident, his songs were removed from films like Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Twitter Controversy with Wajid Khan:

Arijit was also involved in a brief Twitter controversy with late composer Wajid Khan. He accused Wajid of misconduct during a live show through a series of tweets. However, the posts were deleted shortly after, and the issue was believed to have been settled privately.

Personal life:

Arijit Singh was first married to Ruprekha Banerjee, his co-contestant from Fame Gurukul, but the marriage ended in divorce. He later married his childhood friend Koel Roy. The couple has kept their personal life away from the spotlight.

Despite all the challenges, Arijit Singh rose above everything to become one of India’s most loved singers.