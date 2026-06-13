This singer lost his father at 13, sold cable TV connections, worked at boutique; is now one of Bollywood's top voices

Shaan revealed that after losing his father at 13, he took up jobs like selling cable TV connections, giving tuitions and working at a boutique to help support his family.

Popular singer Shaan recently opened up about one of the toughest phases of his life. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the singer revealed how he lost his father at the age of 13 and started doing odd jobs to help support his family.

'I Cried A Lot, But Moved On Quickly'

Looking back at his father's death, Shaan said he was just 13 when the tragedy struck. He shared that while he was deeply affected and cried a lot, he tried to return to normal life soon after.

"Honestly, I'm not the kind of person who dwells in depression. Looking back, my father passed away on a Thursday, and by Saturday I was playing basketball. I had cried a lot on Friday, but I think I bounced back pretty quickly."

The singer also said that even after four decades, he still dreams about his father. "It's been 40 years since I lost my dad. In fact, I'm now 10 years older than my father ever got to be. The older I get, the younger he remains in my memory. He'll be forever young."

'My Mother Raised Us Single-Handedly'

Shaan credited his late mother for holding the family together after his father's passing. "My sister started working very young. It wasn't fair that my mother should be the sole breadwinner. In fact, she was the main earning member even when my father was alive."

Talking about his father, he said he worked in films but was never focused on earning money. "He wasn't very good with money and disliked doing things purely for financial reasons."

Remembering his mother, who passed away in 2022, Shaan said she raised the family with strength and determination. "She was a very proud, strong woman and literally raised us single-handedly."

Sold Cable TV Connections, Gave Tuitions

To contribute financially, Shaan took up several small jobs while continuing his studies. "I did all kinds of odd jobs. I gave tuitions to children. Around 1988-89, cable television had just started, so I used to sell cable TV connections and earn commissions." He also worked at a clothing boutique called Looks.

"There were lots of strange jobs. I did whatever I could to make some money.

'I Never Thought Singing Would Become My Career'

Despite starting out as a child singer for jingles, Shaan said he never imagined music would become his profession. After his voice changed during his teenage years, singing opportunities slowed down for a while. Even when work returned, he treated it as a side income.

"I was giving tuitions, working at a boutique, attending college and occasionally singing a few lines here and there. I never thought it could become a full-fledged career."

Today, Shaan is one of India's most loved playback singers, but his journey to success began with personal loss, hard work and a determination to support his family during difficult times.