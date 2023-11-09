This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

This famous singer crooned English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil songs while being draped in Kanjeevaram sarees in a nightclub in Madras, now Chennai.

There have been multiple legendary singers in the Hindi film industry. The history of Indian playback singing will be incomplete without the names of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. Among all these high profile singers, one name that we often forget is Usha Uthup.

Born in a middle-class Tamil family in Mumbai in 1947, she began singing at the Nine Gems nightclub in Madras (now Chennai) at the age of 22 in 1969. As she crooned English, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil songs while being draped in Kanjeevaram sarees in a nightclub, her popularity grew and she received invitation to perform at the famous hotels, includin the Ritz in Mumbai and the Trincas in Kolkata.

When Usha was once invited to sing in Oberoi in Delhi, Vijay Anand, Dev Anand, RD Burman, Sanjay Khan and Shashi Kapoor specially came to hear her sing. Shashi was so enamoured by her talent that he offered her to sing in his next film Bombay Talkie, which was being made under the Merchant Ivory Productions. She sang two English songs, Good Times and Bad Times and Hari Om Tat Sat for the 1970 film, whose music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen.

There was no stopping back for Usha Uthup then as she went on to give multiple chartbusters such as Hari Om Hari, One Two Cha Cha Cha, Rambha Ho Ho Ho, Shaan Se, and Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, and became the queen of pop in Bollywood. But it was only in 2011 that the singer won her first Best Playback Singer award in her life at the 57th Filmfare Awards for the track Darling, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar, for 7 Khoon Maaf.

Due to her distinct voice, Usha is among the most versatile singers in the industry. But her unique voice also led to her being thrown out of music classes in her school once. She recalled the same incident in a recent Filmfare interview, in which she said, "I was once thrown out of class because my music teacher, Ms. Davidson, believed my voice didn’t suit the choir. But realising I had musical talent, she gave me the triangle and clappers to play."

In the last few years, the celebrated singer has also acted in a few Hindi and Tamil movies such as Manmadan Ambu (2010), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), X: Past Is Present (2015), and most recentlty in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (2022). She will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the British television series, Sherlock.



READ | This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films