This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

This singer beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce, and other pop stars to make a record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A Bollywood movie is incomplete without a melodious song and there have been several movies that though failed, impressed the audience with its music album, and thus the playback singers play an important role in entertaining the audience. One such singer, who has given her voice in over 1000 films, also holds a world record.

The singer we are talking about is the third female singer with a maximum number of solos in Bollywood films. She is someone who started her career at the age of 6 and became a star after just one decision of her mother. She is none other than Alka Yagnik.

Alka Yagnik used to sing Bhajans at the age of 6 on All India Radio and later, her mother brought her to Mumbai at the age of 10 as a child singer. Though she was advised to wait until her voice matured, her mother remained determined and on a subsequent visit, Alka Yagnik got a letter of introduction to Raj Kapoor from his Kolkata distributor. The actor heard the girl and sent her with a letter to noted music director Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar. Impressed, Laxmikant gave her two alternatives, an immediate start as a dubbing artist or a later break as a singer, her mother chose the latter for her and the rest is history.

She then made her singing debut in the film Payal Ki Jhankaar which was followed by films like Lawaaris with the song Mere Angane Mein. She got her big break when she sang the song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab. Not only this, she went on to sing in 25 languages and also sang 15 Pakistani songs. Some of her popular, hit songs include Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Chamma Chamma, Taal Se Taal Mila and more. She has sung 2,486 Hindi songs in 1,114 films.

Alka Yagnik is the third most prolific female playback singer after Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle who has sung the maximum number of female solos in her Bollywood career. Not only this, but Alka Yagnik also beat pop stars like Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyonce, BTS, and more to become the most streamed artist on YouTube with over 15.3 billion streams worldwide in 2022. She made a record in the Guinness Book of World Records. She is still one of the highest-paid female singers in Bollywood reportedly charging over Rs 12 lakh per song and has a reported net worth of Rs 60 crore.

