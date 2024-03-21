Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

MG Motor, JSW to launch two new products this year, to expand production capacity

'They hurled 104th abuse today': PM Modi reacts to Sanjay Raut's 'Aurangzeb' jibe, targets opposition

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

MG Motor, JSW to launch two new products this year, to expand production capacity

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Diabetes: 10 ways to lower blood sugar levels

10 longest Bollywood films

Fatty Liver: 10 foods that are good for your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

This singer beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce, and other pop stars to make a record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Alka Yagnik childhood pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Bollywood movie is incomplete without a melodious song and there have been several movies that though failed, impressed the audience with its music album, and thus the playback singers play an important role in entertaining the audience. One such singer, who has given her voice in over 1000 films, also holds a world record. 

The singer we are talking about is the third female singer with a maximum number of solos in Bollywood films. She is someone who started her career at the age of 6 and became a star after just one decision of her mother. She is none other than Alka Yagnik. 

Alka Yagnik used to sing Bhajans at the age of 6 on All India Radio and later, her mother brought her to Mumbai at the age of 10 as a child singer. Though she was advised to wait until her voice matured, her mother remained determined and on a subsequent visit, Alka Yagnik got a letter of introduction to Raj Kapoor from his Kolkata distributor. The actor heard the girl and sent her with a letter to noted music director Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar. Impressed, Laxmikant gave her two alternatives, an immediate start as a dubbing artist or a later break as a singer, her mother chose the latter for her and the rest is history. 

She then made her singing debut in the film Payal Ki Jhankaar which was followed by films like Lawaaris with the song Mere Angane Mein. She got her big break when she sang the song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab. Not only this, she went on to sing in 25 languages and also sang 15 Pakistani songs. Some of her popular, hit songs include Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Chamma Chamma, Taal Se Taal Mila and more. She has sung 2,486 Hindi songs in 1,114 films.

Alka Yagnik is the third most prolific female playback singer after Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle who has sung the maximum number of female solos in her Bollywood career. Not only this, but Alka Yagnik also beat pop stars like Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyonce, BTS, and more to become the most streamed artist on YouTube with over 15.3 billion streams worldwide in 2022. She made a record in the Guinness Book of World Records. She is still one of the highest-paid female singers in Bollywood reportedly charging over Rs 12 lakh per song and has a reported net worth of Rs 60 crore. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency: Things to know

5G data consumption 4 times faster than 4G in India, average monthly traffic increased by...

Flipkart, IIT Delhi to research on personas to boost personalised suggestions

Centre issues notice over birth of Sidhu Moosewala's brother due to...

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement