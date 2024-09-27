Twitter
The Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Check dates, offers, best deals on electronics, home appliances

Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

Big blow to CSK as Dwayne Bravo part ways, joins this team as...

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women was only Tulip Joshi's third film but it left a lasting impact on the audience, not only for its storyline but also for Tulip Joshi's transformation from being a Yash Raj Films' glamorous actress to a simple de-glammed woman.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Former Bollywood actress Tulip Joshi garnered immense fame after she made her debut in 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. The actress debuted opposite Jimmy Shergill and Uday Chopra, the younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. Her glam avatar, typical for a Yash Raj Films heroine, highly impressed the audience. However, despite having a dream start to her film career, Tulip Joshi, after struggling for stardom for 10 years, quit acting and explored other avenues. 

Today, we will talk about one of her lesser-known films Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women, which saw Tulip Joshi in a never-before-seen avatar. The film, directed by Manish Jha, explored the effect of female feticide and female infanticide on the world. 

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women was only Tulip Joshi's third film but it left a lasting impact on the audience, not only for its storyline but also for Tulip Joshi's transformation from being a Yash Raj Films' glamorous actress to a simple de-glammed woman.

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women was not commercially successful but it garnered much-deserved critical acclaim. 

As for Tulip Joshi, despite working in many films, the actress failed to make her mark in the film industry. Apart from Hindi films, Tulip Joshi also worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films, but she could not succeed. 

Tulip Joshi was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho after which she distanced herself from the film world. She has been living a life away from Bollywood for the past 10 years. 

Tulip Joshi is married to Captain Vinod Nair who served in the Indian Army as a commissioned officer for 6 years in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. The couple currently serve as Directors at Kimmaya Consulting which is reportedly worth Rs 600 crore.

