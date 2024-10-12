In 1983, Dharmendra produced a film titled Bichhoo with Sai Paranjpe as the director. Originally, Raj Khosla was supposed to direct the film but he passed away. Sai Paranjpe then wanted to get a producer on board so she approached Shashi Kapoor.

Have you heard of any film of Dharmendra film which was shelved as soon as the movie shoot started? If not, then we are going to tell you about a film by superstar Dharmendra, which was planned to be made 41 years ago. But, it was released 17 years later and not Dharmendra, his son Bobby Deol played the lead role in it. This film created a lot of controversy due to the lead actress's role. But, despite the fuss, this film, which was released in 2000, was a super hit at the box office. We are talking about the film Bichhoo which was originally supposed to be made in 1983.

As per IMDb trivia, in the year 1983 Dharmendra produced a film titled Bichhoo with Sai Paranjpe as the director. Originally, Raj Khosla was supposed to direct the film but he passed away. Sai Paranjpe then wanted to get a producer on board so she approached Shashi Kapoor. The superstar declined the offer because he told her in the movies he produced, he selected everything.

Sai then approached Dharmendra who agreed to produce the film. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi were to play the lead roles. But, the film was shelved after the first shooting schedule. After about 17 years, the title Bichhoo was given to the movie starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

The film was finally released but it was deemed controversial as Rani Mukerji's character, a teenage girl, smokes in the film. Many critics thought that due to this many teenagers would be attracted to smoking because she is their idol.

Bichhoo was liked by the masses and was semi-hit in those days but due to its popularity and huge demand for repeat value in B&C centres, it has emerged as a hit now. For the unversed, Bichhoo is an adaptation of the 1994 English-language French film Léon: The Professional.

