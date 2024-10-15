Shah Rukh Khan's first mainstream TV show is getting a sequel and it will be led by Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s first project as an actor “Fauji”, which released in 1989, is all set to get a sequel after over three decades with Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan starring in the lead.

With “Fauji 2”, filmmaker Sandeep Singh shall be introducing Vicky Jain, husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, to mainstream television. He will portray Colonel Sanjay Singh, while Gauhar Khan will take on the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry.

Sandeep, who is producing the project, took to Instagram, where he introduced the cast and crew and captioned it: “The most prestigious show ever made in India is coming back! We are honored to bring you the return of the greatest show celebrating our real heroes – Fauji 2. Join us on this remarkable journey. Stay tuned for updates!”

The cast also includes Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari.

The filmmaker said the greatest show will be coming in a new and exciting version. “The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. Shahrukh Khan became the Baadshah of Bollywood. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”

The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.

