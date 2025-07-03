This Shah Rukh Khan's film was released 20 years ago, was flop in India, hit overseas, movie was rejected by Kajol, Aishwarya, Tabu, Sushmita; it is..

Paheli, Amol Palekar-directed, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the leads, is a remake of Mani Kaul's 1973 Hindi film Duvidha. The movie is based on Vijaydan Detha's Rajasthani short story Duvidha.

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, has been entertaining audiences for the past three decades. His films have been a beginner's guide to love and romance. While he is known for romantic roles, he has also played a variety of characters, some of which have become famous, such as Darr, Bazzigar, and Anjaam. SRK has also played characters that were highly praised by critics.

Paheli: The film that was rejected by the masses but praised by critics

Here we are talking about a film that was praised by critics but was initially rejected by the four lead actresses. Despite its strong story and Khan's double role, the film did not succeed at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan flop film we are talking about is Paheli, released in 2005, which was directed by Amol Palekar and produced by Gauri Khan.

Paheli flopped in India, but was a hit abroad

This film was released 20 years ago, and its shooting was completed in just 45 days. After release, the film proved to be a box office success, earning Rs 32 crore worldwide. Paheli was made on a budget of Rs 14 crore and was declared average in India, but it was a hit abroad. Upon release, it received mixed reactions from critics, with its production design, cinematography, costumes and special effects being praised. However, its story and script were criticised. But the film won 15 awards in several categories.

Paheli was rejected by these actresses

According to reports, several leading actresses rejected the role of lead actress Lachchi in Paheli. These included Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu and Sushmita Sen. The real reason is not known, but these heroines were the first choice of the director. Eventually, the role was taken by Rani Mukerji. Did you know that Paheli was India's official entry in the 79th Academy Awards? However, it was later out of the Oscar race because it was not promoted globally. The supporting cast of this fantasy film included Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla and Suniel Shetty.

Also read: This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor; actor himself disliked movie; opened on bumper note, became flop, movie is...