The movie that introduced the world to Shah Rukh Khan is getting a sequel. However, Shah Rukh won't be in it, and it will be led by a fresh crop of actors.

Moviegoers love sequels, and they are mostly a safe bet at the box office. As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh's classic from the 1990s will get a sequel. It's been 32 years since Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood, and the Indian audience made him King Khan. Now his fans will be surprised to know that his movie is getting a sequel, but here's the catch. Shah Rukh Khan won't star in it.

After the success of Gadar 2, many filmmakers have decided to revive their careers by spinning a sequel to their classic blockbuster. On these lines, director Guddu Dhanoa is now making a sequel to Deewana (1992). This film marked SRK's Bollywood debut, and it also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in the leads.

Recently, Guddu Dhanoa confirmed that the pre-production of Deewana 2 has started. In an interview with News18, Guddu confirmed this news and said, "Yes, Deewana 2 is very much happening. We’re currently in the scripting stage. There’s still some time before the film goes on floors, as my web series will release before that." Guddu has not commented on the casting of the film, but it is mostly led by different actors. Deewana was a blockbuster, giving a perfect start to SRK's career.

Watch the song from Deewana

Apart from Deewana 2, Guddu will bring Bichhoo 2. Speaking about the same, Guddu said, "My film Bichhoo earned a lot of love. We’re extremely keen on making Bichhoo 2, and the script for the same is also in the works."

On the work front, Guddu will be returning to Bollywood with the action drama Romeo S3. This film marks his return to Bollywood after 18 years. His last directorial was Sunny Deol's Big Brother (2007). Romeo S3 stars Thakur Anoop Singh with Palak Tiwari as the leads. The movie will release in cinemas on May 16.