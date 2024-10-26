This film starring Shah Rukh Khan ended the career of a star kid who then took a hiatus of 14 years from acting.

Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office with back-to-back blockbusters in 2023. However, there was a time when one of his films ended the career of a star kid. The flop film couldn’t even recover the budget despite having three stars.

The film we are talking about made the star kid take a long break from acting and he only made a comeback after 14 years. The lead heroines too quit films. It is Mudassar Aziz’s romantic Comedy Dulha Mil Gaya.

Dulha Mil Gaya starred Fardeen Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Ishita Sharma, with Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance. However, SRK got a place in the poster and had a 60-minute appearance in the film. He filmed about 17 scenes and three songs. Despite Shah Rukh’s star power, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Made in Rs 25 crore, the film earned only Rs 3 crore at the box office and was hence termed as a disaster. Fardeen Khan, son of Feroz Khan, left the film industry after the film flopped at the box office. He took a long break from films for almost 12 years. He was set to make a comeback after 12 years with Visfot, but the film got delayed. He then made his acting comeback with Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first web series.

Not only Fardeen, but even Sushmita Sen left films that year. She, however, made a comeback with Nirbaak in 2015 and made her OTT debut in 2020 with Aarya, proving why she is called a star. Ishita Sharma, who was also a part of the film, left the film industry and went on to star in several TV shows. However, she has been away from TV as well as films for a long time now.

Mudassar Aziz has made several films after that including Happy Bhaag Jaayegi, Jia Aur Jia, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khel Khel Mein, however, none of them proved to be a hit at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is all set to star in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film titled King. The actor will be sharing the screen with her daughter in the movie which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Abhishek will be seen playing the role of a villain in the movie.

