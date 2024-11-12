After Veer-Zara, Shah Rukh Khan's this film to re-release in theatres along with Surya's Kanguva.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zara re-released in theatres and fans went gaga over Shah Rukh and Preity Zinta's romance. Now, another blockbuster starring the superstar is set re-release in theatres a day after Suriya's Kanguva release.

The film we are talking about was rejected by superstars like Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. However, it still managed to became a huge success at the box office. It is Karan Johar's romatic-comedy, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

On Tuesday, Dharma Productions took to Instagram and announced the re-release of the film. The romantic drama will hit the theatres again on November 15. "'Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai', hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!," the post read. The update has left moviegoers extremely excited yet nostalgic. "Yaaay....can't wait to see it again," a social media user commented. "One of the best films made in hindi cinema," another user wrote.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary? Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho also features Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan. It revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

Not many know that before before Saif Ali Khan, the role was reportedly first offered to Salman Khan, but he rejected as he didn't want to play the second lead. The role was also reportedly offered to Abhishek Bachchan who turned it down for unknown reasons. Kareena Kapoor Khan was offered the role of Preity Zinta but she turned it down. Despite this, made in Rs 28 crore, the film collected Rs 82 crore at the box office worldwide.

On film's 20th anniversary last year, producer Karan Johar penned a lengthy post saying , "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts."

He also revealed that Kal Ho Naa Ho was the last film his father (Yash Johar) was a part of from the Dharma family."For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," he added. KJo also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film. "And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he concluded.

With inputs from ANI

