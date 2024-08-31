This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, was flop in India, hit overseas, earned only...

Twitter
This film was the third instalment of Mani Ratnam's trilogy after Roja and Bombay. Despite positive reviews, the movie failed in India.

Simran Singh

Aug 31, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is known for giving the biggest blockbusters. His films have set the cash registers ringing. SRK's last three films (Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki) are examples of money-raking blockbusters. In the 1990s, his chemistry with Kajol and Rani Mukerji was also widely anticipated and celebrated. 

SRK films with these two actresses were among the top grossers (read Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Chalte Chalte). However, there was a film that was initially planned with Shah Rukh and Kajol with Rani, but both actresses rejected the film. 

Kajol and Rani Mukerji rejected this film

Dil Se, Mani Ratnam's action drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta in the key roles. The movie also marked the debut of Zinta in Bollywood. However, as per the media reports, Mani Ratnam initially wanted to cast Kajol opposite Khan. However, due to the unavailability of dates, Kajol rejected the film, and it went to Manisha. 

Similarly, Preity Zinta's role was the second lead of the film. Mani Ratnam initially wanted to give this role to Rani Mukherjee but Rani wasn't keen to do another second lead. Thus, she rejected the film. 

Dil Se was a flop in India but hit overseas

Dil Se was released in cinemas on August 21, 1998, with a positive critical reception. However, the film flopped in India. But it was hit overseas. As per Box Office India, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 11 crores, and the net gross of the film was Rs 10.76 crores. 

Not Malaika Arora, but this actress was the first choice for Chaiyaa Chaiyaa

Very few people know that the song Chaiya Chaiya was first offered to Shilpa Shetty but she was scared of dancing on a moving train and she refused to do this item song. The name of this film was earlier Ladakh- Ek Prem Kahani but later the name was changed to Dil Se. Let us tell you that this film won six Filmfare Awards that year. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. 

