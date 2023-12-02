Headlines

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

BCCI questions Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma over World Cup final debacle; head coach blames....

DNA Explained: How Cyclone 'Michaung' Got Its Name?

Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Purvi Nanda, lawyer-turned-IRS officer who cracked UPSC without coaching, used to study 11 hours per day, got AIR..

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

Tips to control blood sugar spike in winters

Fastest to score 4000 runs in T20 matches

Batters who hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's original choice for Mr India, he rejected film because...

Netizens call Ananya Panday delusional for saying she’d like to be in Tarantino’s 10th film: ‘Can't stop laughing’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

This hit film of Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Salman Khan, Govinda and other actors, later won 5 National Awards.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance in Bollywood. The actor has given several blockbuster films and made a mark as a superstar in the film industry. One of his iconic films, which won 5 national awards, was rejected by 5 actors and later was a big hit. 

The film is known to be one of the most expensive movies of 2002 and also starred two of the top Bollywood actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Yes, you guessed it right, it is Devdas.  

Devdas was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and alone Rs 20 crore was spent on the making of the set. The most expensive set was that of Chandramukhi’s kotha which cost around Rs 12 crore. Other than this, Madhuri Dixit’s green lehenga was also one of the most expensive costumes costing Rs 15 lakh. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a wardrobe of over 600 sarees. The film’s total budget amounted to Rs 50 crore which also put producer Bharat Shah in trouble. 

A part of Devdas’ set caught fire and producer Bharat Shah was arrested for alleged dealings with the underworld and had to reportedly spend 15 months in Jail. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was told to shut the film as it was ‘jinxed’. He revealed that in an interview and said, “People said this film is jinxed, this film brings bad vibes, you should shut down this film, this will be in losses. The set caught fire, and Bharat bhai (producer Bharat Shah) was also in trouble, I was in a problem, and Shah Rukh Khan was in a problem. We were all suffering.” 

Not only this, The film was also rejected by 8 actors. Before Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen on Salman Khan playing the role of Devdas, however, he rejected the offer. Jackie Shroff’s role of Chunni Laal was first offered to Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee, however, all of them rejected the role. Madhuri Dixit who played the role of Chandramukhi in the film was also not the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The role was first offered to Sushmita Sen who reportedly rejected it due to her work commitments. 

The film, however, was a major hit and collected Rs 90.63 crore worldwide. The film also won 5 National Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Playback Singer – Female (Ghoshal), Best Production Design (Desai), Best Costume Design (Lulla, Jani, Khosla, Shariffi) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan).

Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the romantic drama was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bharat Shah. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winstrol In Bodybuilding

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Buy best-quality waffle makers only on Amazon

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

'BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh', says Kailash Vijayvargiya ahead of poll results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE