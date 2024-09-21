Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

Shah Rukh Khan's film which was rejected by several actors has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release
Shah Rukh Khan's still in Veer Zaara
    From Chennai Express to Jawan, there are several Shah Rukh Khan films which has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. However, recently, one of his old classics re released in theatre and it has crossed Rs 100-crore mark. 

    The film we are talking about was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. However, it later became a blockbuster. Yes, we are talking about Veer Zaara. 

    Veer Zaara is a blockbuster romantic saga made by late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles, has now crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office upon its re-release last week.

    According to reports, Aishwarya Rai was offered Rani Mukerji’s role in the movie, however, she rejected it due to unknown reasons. Kajol was also offered Preity Zinta’s role but she turned it down due to date issues. Not only this, Ajay Devgn was offered Manoj Bajpayee’s role but he turned it down. 

    Despite rejections by superstars, during its intial release in 2004, Veer Zaara collected a total of Rs ₹98 crore. The film has earned Rs 2.50 crore over the years from 2005 till 2023. 

    As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Veer-Zaara earned ₹20 lakh on Friday (September 13), ₹32 lakh on Saturday, ₹38 lakh on Sunday, ₹20 lakh on Monday, ₹18 lakh on Tuesday, ₹15 lakh on Wednesday, and ₹14 lakh on Thursday, leading to the total domestic box office collection of ₹1.57 crore after its re-release. The film also earned ₹0.30 crore during its initial re-release run in February earlier this year. Adding all these, the film has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. 

    The film is likely to register a spike in numbers considering the tickets were sold at Rs 99 on September 20 to celebrate National Cinema Day. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
