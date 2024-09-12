Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

'Happy I got laid off': Ex-Deloitte employee who earned Rs 76 lakh salary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

DNA TV Show: How Typhoon Yagi, Asia's 'most' powerful storm, affected weather in North India

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

'Happy I got laid off': Ex-Deloitte employee who earned Rs 76 lakh salary

'Happy I got laid off': Ex-Deloitte employee who earned Rs 76 lakh salary

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

Top 7 culinary delights of Maharashtra 

Top 7 culinary delights of Maharashtra 

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

Mallika Sherawat will be making her comeback in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Slated to release in cinemas on October 11, the comedy will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 10:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer screengrabs
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer of the upcoming comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday, September 12, at a grand event. While the film has already grabbed attention due to its quirky name, its hilarious trailer has now increased audiences' excitement. And appearance of an actress in the trailer completely took them by surprise.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will see Mallika Sherawat in her sexy avatar yet again. Though she was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's indie film RK/Rkay in 2022, the upcoming film marks her comeback to the mainstream space after many years. No one can forget how Mallika raised the heartbeats of the audiences with her sensuous performance in Murder 20 years ago.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming film, producer Bhushan Kumar shared that it was director Raaj Shaandilyaa's idea to cast Mallika Sherawat. He said, "We thought we would bring Mallika Sherawat back because she has not done this kind of specific role for a long time." Bhushan was interrupted by another co-producer Vipul D Shah, who teased Raaj and said, "It's Raaj's fantasy."

The director, who has previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedies Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, then shared the real reason behind casting Mallika. He said, "The reason I brought in Mallika was that the role that is written, it suited her well. The role tries to depict the ‘modern woman’ of the late 1990s. Mallika fitted the role perfectly. That is why we cast her", and jokingly added, "Otherwise, I have no relationship with her."

Apart from Rajkummar, Triptii, and Mallika, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, and Jaswant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 11 and will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer thriller drama Jigra in the Dussehra weekend.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'God made him different…': Check what this young pace sensation said about star Indian cricketer, not Virat Kohli, Rohit

'God made him different…': Check what this young pace sensation said about star Indian cricketer, not Virat Kohli, Rohit

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

‘75 per cent of disengagement issue is…’ : EAM Jaishankar gives big update on India-China ties amid Ladakh row

‘75 per cent of disengagement issue is…’ : EAM Jaishankar gives big update on India-China ties amid Ladakh row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement