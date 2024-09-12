This sensational actress is making a comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; it's not Juhi, Karisma, Urmila

Mallika Sherawat will be making her comeback in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Slated to release in cinemas on October 11, the comedy will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's Jigra.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday, September 12, at a grand event. While the film has already grabbed attention due to its quirky name, its hilarious trailer has now increased audiences' excitement. And appearance of an actress in the trailer completely took them by surprise.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will see Mallika Sherawat in her sexy avatar yet again. Though she was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's indie film RK/Rkay in 2022, the upcoming film marks her comeback to the mainstream space after many years. No one can forget how Mallika raised the heartbeats of the audiences with her sensuous performance in Murder 20 years ago.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming film, producer Bhushan Kumar shared that it was director Raaj Shaandilyaa's idea to cast Mallika Sherawat. He said, "We thought we would bring Mallika Sherawat back because she has not done this kind of specific role for a long time." Bhushan was interrupted by another co-producer Vipul D Shah, who teased Raaj and said, "It's Raaj's fantasy."

The director, who has previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedies Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, then shared the real reason behind casting Mallika. He said, "The reason I brought in Mallika was that the role that is written, it suited her well. The role tries to depict the ‘modern woman’ of the late 1990s. Mallika fitted the role perfectly. That is why we cast her", and jokingly added, "Otherwise, I have no relationship with her."

Apart from Rajkummar, Triptii, and Mallika, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, and Jaswant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 11 and will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer thriller drama Jigra in the Dussehra weekend.

