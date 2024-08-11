This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

Twitter
'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Weight Loss: Can eating eggs help you reduce weight?

Bollywood

This Salman Khan film was rejected by the audience on the very first day, and the director decided to change his style of filmmaking.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

Salman Khan has been part of several blockbusters. Many directors have helmed their career's best films with him. However, there was a flop film of his that actually changed the trajectory of its director. This film was the director's debut film, and despite earning strong critical acclaim, it was outrightly rejected by the audience. Today, this film is considered among cult classics, but when this film was released in cinemas, the audience broke the seats of the theatres out of frustration. 

The Salman Khan film that left the audience fumed was...

Khamoshi: The Musical, this 1996 film marked the debut of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from Salman Khan, the romantic musical drama also stars Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala in the key roles. Khamoshi recently completed 28 years, and the film is now regarded as one of the finest musical dramas ever made. 

When the furious audience broke theatre seats after watching Khamoshi

Before the release, the film's songs were quite a rage. There was a buzz about the film. However, the movie reportedly crashed after the very first show. As Indian Express reported, Sanjay Leela visited a theatre in Mumbai to watch the film and the audience's reaction. However, he learned that the audience didn't like the movie and soon the furious audience members even broke the seats of the cinema hall. 

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to revamp himself 

The audience found the pace of Khamoshi very slow. After learning the audience's reaction, Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided he would revamp himself, and work on fever films, but in a different style. As a result, Sanjay's next directorial, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was a blockbuster. 

Box office collection of Khamoshi: The Musical 

The film was released in cinemas on August 9, 1996, with critical acclaim but dismal box office collection. Made in a budget of Rs 6 crores, and grossed Rs 14 crores worldwide.

