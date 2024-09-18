Twitter
After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

Laapataa Ladies to release in Japan, Kiran Rao calls it a 'full-circle moment': 'Their support to...'

Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors refuses to call off strike, demand another…

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

'Sridevi's daughter for a reason': Janhvi Kapoor speaking fluent Tamil at Devara's Chennai event impresses fans

Bollywood

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..

We are talking about Salman Khan's film 'Yuvvraaj', a musical family drama film that also starred Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Boman Irani. The film received mixed reviews from critics and bombed at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This Salman Khan film was rejected by 8 superstars, became his biggest flop, made for Rs 48 crore, it earned only Rs..
Salman Khan has won the hearts of the audience with many superhit films in his career. Most of his career has been smooth sailing with the actor making a significant impact at the box office, however, there was one film in 2008 that is considered Salman Khan's biggest flop film. This film, which was released in 2008, was rejected by 8 superstars including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. It also put a huge dent in Salman Khan's career as filmmakers lost crores of rupees after its release. 

We are talking about Salman Khan's film 'Yuvvraaj', a musical family drama film that also starred Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Boman Irani. The film received mixed reviews from critics and bombed at the box office.

Let us tell you that the film's director Subhash Ghari was keen on casting Aamir Khan for Salman Khan's role, Shah Rukh Khan for Anil Kapoor's role, and Salman Khan for Zayed Khan's role. However, both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan refused to be a part of the film. 

Subhash Ghai then approached Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan. But, all of them refused to work in 'Yuvvraaj'. In total, 8 superstars refused to star in this Salman Khan film. 

After the rejection of all these actors, Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan agreed to work in the film. 'Yuvvraaj', made on a hefty budget of Rs 48 crore, managed to earn only Rs 31 crore at the box office. The film was such a huge flop that it resulted in producers incurring a significant financial loss.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan agreed to work in this Akshay Kumar film in only 15 minutes, made for Rs 17 crore, it earned Rs..

