This Salman Khan film was rejected by new actress, made another heroine overnight star, earned 48 times over budget, her name is..., movie is..

After Rukhsar Rehman rejected Sanam Bewafa, Saawan Kumar Tak cast Chandni in the lead role. Her debut film, opposite Salman Khan, proved lucky for her. After this film, Chandni became a star overnight. After this film, she became a big part of the industry.

Not only hard work, but luck also plays an important role in the world of acting. Many such actresses in the industry tried their luck, but after flopping, they moved away from the world of acting. One of them was offered the role of lead heroine in Salman Khan's film, but due to some reasons, she was out of the film, and later, after becoming a flop actress, she started doing sewing and embroidery. In the year 1991, a film hit the theatres, which created a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. The makers were looking for a new face in this film, but the actress who was selected rejected it. After the flop, during her struggling days, this actress started doing sewing and embroidery.

Why did Rukhsar Rehman reject Salman Khan's Sanam Bewafa?

Salman Khan's 1991 film Sanam Bewafa starred Chandni in the lead role. But before her, this film was offered to the new actress of that time, Rukhsar Rehman, who eventually made her debut with Aditya Pancholi. Sanam Bewafa, which would have been Rukhsar Rehman's debut, proved to be a blockbuster and made Chandni an overnight star. In a recent interview, Rukhsar Rehman opened up about rejecting Salman Khan's film and said that though she resonated with the character, her father did not believe in the terms of the contract. Rukhsar Rehman's father refused to accept Sanam Bewafa's contract, which led to her rejecting what could have been the first and last blockbuster of her career. Later, when her career flopped, after marriage and divorce, Rukhsar Rehman was also forced to work as a tailor.

Chandni became an overnight star after Sanam Bewafa was released

Sanam Bewafa box office collection

The budget of Sanam Bewafa was very low. In those days, Sanam Bewafa was made in just Rs 25 lakh, but it became a huge success by earning Rs 12 crores, which was 48 times more than its actual budget. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

