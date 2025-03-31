Despite the efforts and promotions, this film's attempt to recreate the magic of the original failed to capture the audience's attention and did not receive the same level of appreciation as the 1997 hit.

Judwaa, released in 1997, was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha, with supporting roles played by Kader Khan, Dalip Tahil, Shakti Kapoor, Deepak Shirke, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, and Mukesh Rishi.

A massive box office hit, Judwaa continues to have a separate fanbase even today. The film is a remake of the 1994 Telugu movie Hello Brother, which itself was inspired by the Hong Kong action-comedy Twin Dragons (1992), starring Jackie Chan.

In 2017, David Dhawan directed Judwaa 2, featuring his son Varun Dhawan alongside Taapsee Pannu. However, despite the efforts and promotions, the film's attempt to recreate the magic of the original failed to capture the audience's attention and did not receive the same level of appreciation as the 1997 hit.

While talking about the film, David Dhawan said it is a reboot of Judwaa.[10] He said, "I was not writing a new script. There are some 8 – 10 scenes from Judwaa that I loved and that made me make this film."

Although Judwaa 2 didn't resonate as much with the audience, possibly due to comparisons with the original, it still managed to perform well at the box office and collected a substantial amount. Judwaa 2 grossed ₹217.75 crore worldwide at the box office. In India, it earned ₹138.61 crore Nett (₹177.71 crore Gross).

Varun Dhawan, while talking about remaking the films, told Filmibeat, "It has been 20 years since the release of Judwaa. You have to realize that there are children who are 14,15 or 16, who have not seen the original film and they are the new cinema goers. My dad made this film because the genre is not being made that much anymore. This is a conventional Hindi film genre, which isn't made internationally. Manmohan Desai has given birth to this genre and my father is a big fan of him."

"There are many successful films made in this genre, but since a few films didn't do well, we come to a conclusion that the genre is finished. But we need to evolve with time within a given genre as well. You cannot let Twitter decide the films you make. But yes, definitely there is a need for new ideas and treatment," he concluded.