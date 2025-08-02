Twitter
This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...

This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...

This ator he actor opened up about facing a debt of Rs 2 crore and the painful reality of not being able to afford gifts for his children.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 01:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This Saiyaara actor was in Rs 2 crore debt, couldn't even buy chocolates for kids; he is...
Image credit: Instagram

Actor Rajesh Kumar, currently basking in the success of the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara, recently revealed a lesser-known chapter of his life, one marked by deep financial struggle and emotional turmoil.

In candid interviews, the actor opened up about facing a debt of Rs 2 crore and the painful reality of not being able to afford gifts for his children.

‘I Had No Money for Survival’

Speaking on the Meri Saheli podcast, Rajesh shared how his decision to take up farming years ago led to unexpected financial distress. “The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss. There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing. I went into debt of Rs 2 crore,” he said.

He added, “Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time. I was not able to generate money for survival.” During this tough period, Rajesh relied heavily on the support of his family to get by.

‘I Had Just Rs 2,500 in My Account’

In another emotional revelation during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Rajesh recalled returning from a shoot in the UK for the series Binny and Family with barely anything in his pocket. “I had Rs 2,500 in my bank account when I was in the UK. I travelled back and forth twice during that 24-day shoot, but I couldn't bring back even two chocolates for my kids,” he shared.

A Blockbuster Comeback with Saiyaara

Now, things are finally looking up for the 50-year-old actor. In Saiyaara, Rajesh plays the role of Aneet Padda’s father, a performance that has received praise from both critics and fans. The film has raked in a staggering Rs 284.75 crore in just 15 days, making it one of the biggest commercial hits of 2025.

From Rosesh to Resilience

Rajesh Kumar, best known for his iconic portrayal of Rosesh Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has had a long and varied career in television, films, and OTT platforms. From light-hearted comedies like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby to leading roles in shows like Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, his journey has been filled with versatility, but not without hardship.

His story stands as a powerful reminder that behind the smiles and stardom lies a reality of resilience, struggle, and unwavering hope.

