Not Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar or Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, but this re-release film was moviegoers' first choice for this week. It has also defeated the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

The still from a flop film that got re-released and beat Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa

On February 7, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa clashed at the box office. While Himesh's 80s rhapsody opened better than Junaid-Khushi's rom-com, they both got defeated by the third release of the week. This film is a re-release of a film that was a flop in the original run but later became a cult classic.

The flop film that beat Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa is...

Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane and Marwane Hocane's love drama was originally released in 2016, but it was a flop. However, nine years later, Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released and it got a better reception at the ticket window. As Sacnilk reported, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 4.25-4.50 crore on Friday, February 7, 2025. Interestingly when the film was released on 5th February, 2016, it had netted Rs. 1.20 crore on the first day.

Badass Ravikumar first day collection

Sacnilk reported that Himesh's action musical has exceeded expectations and broken all the preconceived notions. Badass Ravikumar collected Rs 2.75 crore on its first day. However, the production claimed that the film earned more than Rs 3 crores.

Loveyapa first day collection

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's romantic-comedy Loveyapa opened low. Despite the favourable critical reception, Advait Chandan's directorial earned only Rs 1.25 crore on Friday.

Sanam Teri Kasam shows increased?

Some exhibitors already thinking of increasing the number of shows of repeat-run ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ (which re-released today) and reducing the shows of today’s new releases!!!! Can you believe this? Teri kasam, this is genuine oven-fresh information!!!! pic.twitter.com/PvSomVbbqb — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 7, 2025

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted that shows of Sanam Teri Kasam have increased in many centres due to positive responses. He tweeted, "Some exhibitors already thinking of increasing the number of shows of repeat-run ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ (which re-released today) and reducing the shows of today’s new releases!!!! Can you believe this? Teri Kasam, this is genuine oven-fresh information!"