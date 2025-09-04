This rapper is set to go on the most expensive tour by an Indian hip-hop artist with $2M cost for...

The production budget for Badshah's Unfinished Tour in USA has reached an unprecedented $2 million - the highest ever for an Indian hip-hop artist.

Born as Aditya Prateek Sisodia in New Delhi on November 19, 1984, Badshah chose his stage name as he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, who is fondly known as Badshah of Bollywood. From DJ Waley Babu and Wakhra Swag to She Move It Like and Jugnu, the singer-rapper has made multiple hits in Hindi and Punjabi languages.

The singer-rapper is now set to go on his USA tour titled The Un-Finished Tour in September 2025, in which he will perform six concerts at Virginia, New Jersey, Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago from Septembr 5 to September 20. The tour’s production budget alone has reached an unprecedented $2 million - the highest ever for an Indian hip-hop artist.

A source close to the production said, "Badshah has crafted an experience that honors Indian culture and entertainment while pushing every boundary - technologically, creatively and experientially. He has invested over eight months in curating the production value, with the aim of showing what Indian hip hop can achieve on the global stage. This is not just another tour - it’s history in the making."

Badshah will also become the first Indian rapper to attend the New York Fashion Week after he made his debut at the Paris Men’s Fashion Week earlier this year. A source close to the development states, "After his immensely successful and well-received run in Paris, Badshah is genuinely looking forward to bringing his truly unique perspective to the global fashion runways. As a frontrunner at the intersection of fashion and music, his vision is to continue bridging the vibrant worlds of these two art forms as a multifaceted cultural phenomenon."

Badshah is also slated to visit New York and Los Angeles for studio sessions and additional music commitments.

