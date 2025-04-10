Ittefaq was released in 2017 and was a remake of the 1969 film by the same name. The original Ittefaq starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead roles and was made by Yash Chopra, while the remake was made without any superstars, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, but is known by most as a kind man who is always open to helping his fans and peers in the film industry. A similar incident was narrated by late filmmaker Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu Chopra, who shared how Shah Rukh Khan backed her son Abhay Chopra's film Ittefaq without reading its script.

Ittefaq was released in 2017 and was a remake of the 1969 film by the same name. The original Ittefaq starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead roles and was made by Yash Chopra, while the remake was made without any superstars, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Directed and written by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq was produced by Shah Rukh Khan without reading the script or charging interest on the finances, saying that it is 'haraam'.

Sharing details of Shah Rukh Khan's generosity, Renu Chopra told Pinkvilla, "He called me and made me sit and asked what do I want. I said I do not have money to invest, and he said he will do it. I told him baaki mere bacche poori tarah se dil laga ke picture banayenge. (I told him my children will put their hearts into making the movie). It was my younger son’s debut film Ittefaq. SRK said okay without reading the script. His funda was, ‘I’ll never back the horse, I’ll back the jockey’. He said if your son is backing it, I’ll back it."

"And when the picture wrapped up, like all other finances, there’s an interest rate. He said, ‘Nahi, ye haraam hai mere liye. Main nahi lunga.’ That is the kind of people I’ve met," Renu Chopra further said.

Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna's Ittefaq was a hit at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, Ittefaq went on to earn over Rs 56 crore at the box office.

Ittefaq was appreciated for its performances and theme, but it was its climax that left audiences the most impressed and flummoxed. The film ends by depicting Sidharth Malhotra's character's clear manipulation and how he uses a series of coincidences to his advantage, which is where the title 'Ittefaq' comes from, thus making the film come full circle.

READ | Chhaava OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster that earned Rs 804 crore