This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

Over the years, many actresses have come and gone in Hindi cinema, but this veteran actress is still famous for her evergreen beauty and superhit films. This actress has done many hit films with Hindi cinema's first superstar Rajesh Khanna in the 60s. This actress' name was included among the highest-paid actresses in the '60s as well. There was a line of films for this evergreen beauty and filmmakers used to yearn to cast her. However, did you know, that there was a time when this actress rejected a role in Dev Anand's film, which could have made her career shine?

This beauty had rejected many roles and films during her time. This actress, who became a star overnight in films, was none other than Mumtaz. Yes, Mumtaz was the highest-paid actress in the 60s. No matter how big a star Mumtaz was in the film industry, she worked on her own terms. You will be surprised to know that Shatrughan Sinha got work in Sanjeev Kumar starrer superhit film 'Khilona' only because of Mumtaz.

In the year 1971, the actress rejected a role that could have taken her career to even greater heights. The film was Haré Rama Haré Krishna, in which Mumtaz played the role of Dev Anand's wife and Zeenat Aman played the role of his sister. Many are unaware that the role of Dev Anand's sister was first offered to Mumtaz, but the actress refused to do it. Zeenat Aman played this role so beautifully that she became a star overnight.

Mumtaz worked in many superhit films over the years. She was also popular for her ethereal beauty. Superstar Shammi Kapoor was so in love with her that he once almost proposed marriage to her. However, Mumtaz was not eager to leave her film career as the Kapoor family, at the time, was against married women of their family working in the film industry.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters. One of their daughters Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.