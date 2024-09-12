This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is such that even the biggest Punjabi superstar left his film shoot to make a cameo in his romantic blockbuster.

Shah Rukh Khan has earned global domination. His stardom is unmatchable, even the biggest superstar paused his film shoot to make a cameo in his romantic blockbuster. Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan has shared his memories of working on the songs Aisa Des Hai Mera and Lohri from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara.

The music icon crooned both songs and even made a cameo in Aisa Des Hai Mera as he did bhangra with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer revealed that the cameo wasn’t planned and it was at the insistence of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra that he featured in the song.

Gurdas Maan recalled his cameo in Veer-Zaara saying, "The film ‘Veer-Zaara’ and the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for Des Hoya Pardes in Chandigarh, and Veer-Zaara was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel."

He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song ‘Lohri’ and parts of ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash ji, told me that they were about to shoot the song ‘Aisa Des hai Mera’ and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) and joined the shoot for ‘Veer-Zaara’. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul."

Veer-Zaara is set to re-release in theatres on 13th September, nearly 20 years after its original release. The film is remembered for its heartwarming songs and the timeless love story. On the professional front, Gurdas Maan has just released the first track, "Main Hi Jhoothi," from his album Sound Of Soil, with the remaining eight songs to be unveiled soon. Maan is also looking forward to his upcoming USA tour.

