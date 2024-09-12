Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

Virat Kohli close to becoming 1st player in 147 years of cricket history to achieve this feat

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

Eastman Strengthens Leadership team, Charts Course for a New Future

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed project- Gaur NYC Residences

8 health benefits of eating black rice

8 health benefits of eating black rice

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that hate snakes

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is such that even the biggest Punjabi superstar left his film shoot to make a cameo in his romantic blockbuster.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This Punjabi superstar left his own film shoot to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster
Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Shah Rukh Khan has earned global domination. His stardom is unmatchable, even the biggest superstar paused his film shoot to make a cameo in his romantic blockbuster. Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan has shared his memories of working on the songs Aisa Des Hai Mera and Lohri from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer Veer-Zaara.

    The music icon crooned both songs and even made a cameo in Aisa Des Hai Mera as he did bhangra with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer revealed that the cameo wasn’t planned and it was at the insistence of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra that he featured in the song.

    Gurdas Maan recalled his cameo in Veer-Zaara saying, "The film ‘Veer-Zaara’ and the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for Des Hoya Pardes in Chandigarh, and Veer-Zaara was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel."

    He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song ‘Lohri’ and parts of ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash ji, told me that they were about to shoot the song ‘Aisa Des hai Mera’ and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) and joined the shoot for ‘Veer-Zaara’. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul."

    Veer-Zaara is set to re-release in theatres on 13th September, nearly 20 years after its original release. The film is remembered for its heartwarming songs and the timeless love story. On the professional front, Gurdas Maan has just released the first track, "Main Hi Jhoothi," from his album Sound Of Soil, with the remaining eight songs to be unveiled soon. Maan is also looking forward to his upcoming USA tour.

    Read: Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's heroine who was 'sacked' from Prabhas film in four days, was replaced by Disha Patani, now...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

    Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

    Meet man, an Indian genius, who established India's first pharma company, he is called 'Father of...'

    Meet man, an Indian genius, who established India's first pharma company, he is called 'Father of...'

    Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

    Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

    Meet genius, an Indian who worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...

    Meet genius, an Indian who worked with IIT, had NASA connection, went missing and was found years later in...

    Delhi-NCR earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

    Delhi-NCR earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 5.8 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

    AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

    Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

    Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

    India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

    India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

    Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

    Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement