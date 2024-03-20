This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Read on to know which actor is being talked about, who has also produced multiple TV shows and Punjabi films. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol-starrer Ramayana will reportedly be announced on April 17 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Even though Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana hasn't been officially announced, the magnum opus has already become one of the most awaited films in the history of Indian cinema. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol will be playing the roles of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Lord Hanuman, respectively, in the three-part saga.



Now, as per the latest reports from Etimes, a popular TV actor has been roped in to play Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. This actor started his career as a model and has played leading roles in multiple shows such as 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ranbir Rano, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jamai Raja. He is none other than Ravi Dubey.



Ravi Dubey has also appeared in multiple web series such as Matsya Kaand, Lakhan Leela Bhargava (LLB), and Jamai Raja, which was an extension of his most famous TV show Jamai Raja. He made his film debut in the 2019 film 3 Dev and hasn't appeared in any film since then. If reports are indeed true, Ramayana will be the major breakthrough for the actor.



Ravi Dubey is married to Sargun Mehta, who is a popular actress seen in Punjabi films. Both of them have also produced multiple Punjabi films including Kala Shah Kala, Saunkan Saunkne, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, and TV shows including Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt, under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd.



Coming back to Ramayana, it is rumoured that the much-awaited Ramayana's announcement will take place on April 17 on the occasion of Ram Navami. The first part of the mythological drama is being planned to release on the occasion of Diwali in 2025.



