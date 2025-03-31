Meet the architect-turned-actor loved by the masses so much that he was also mistaken to be Salman Khan's real-life father.

An actor hates getting stereotyped, and they try their best not to be boxed in a particular role or genre. However, this one actor has been loved on the screen for playing the father of the main protagonist. His work is so natural, so believable, that many fans mistook him for Salman Khan's real father. This actor played Salman's dad many times, despite being a few years older than Bhaijaan.

The actor who was mistaken as Salman Khan's real father is...

Rajeev Verma, the actor was very popular in the late 80s and 90s and did a few films as supporting cast. However, his role as Kishen in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar KIya gave him new popularity and his bonding with Salman was appriciated. After MPK, Rajeev has been part of several hits, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Koi Mil Gaya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kachche Dhaage, Biwi No.1, Laila Majnu, Himmatwala, Chalte Chalte, and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Rajeev was mistaken as real Salman's father

In an interview, Rajeev admitted that he was addressed as Salman Khan's real father by public for few year, because of their bond in Maine Pyar Kiya. While speaking to NDTV in an old interivew, Rajeev said, "Let me tell you, even today people call me Salman Khan's father. People still remember the dialogue of the film. This film will always remain green."

(A still from Maine Pyar Kiya)

Rajeev Verma is related to the Bachchans

For the unversed, Rajeev is brother-in-law of Jaya Bachchan. Verma is married to Jaya Bachchan's sister, Rita Verma, and that makes Amitabh Bachchan his brother-in-law. Rita Verma (then Bahaduri) has been away from the spotlight, and she's an educationalist in her hometown Bhopal.

(Rajeev with Rita Verma)

Before joining films, Rajeev was an architect in a government company. He completed his architectural degree from Bhopal's prestigious Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology. The actor also earned a master's degree in urban design from Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture. Despite having no inclination towards acting, Rajeev only did a few plays during his college days. Who knew that he would become Bollywood's favouriter on-screen dad, and would even earn the title of being Salman Khan's dad? Such is life.