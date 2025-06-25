To earn money, this actor roamed around the streets of Mumbai selling pens. He would mimic famous people to attract customers.

Johnny Lever is one of India’s most loved comedians. In the 90s, when comedy legends like Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor were ruling the screen, Johnny created his own place with his unique comic timing. But his journey to success was not easy at all. He grew up in poverty, had to leave school, and started working at a very young age to support his family.

Worked Near a Liquor Shop at Age 10

Johnny began working when he was just 10 years old. In an interview with an English news outlet, he shared, *“At the age of 10, I used to work near a liquor shop. I worked for the man who sold roasted chana (gram) outside the shop. That money helped run our household. I was also going to school at that time.”* But balancing school and work became difficult. He said, *“At that age, I was earning for my family, food was being cooked at home with that money. I went to school in the morning, but I couldn’t concentrate. I studied till Class 7 and then left school.”*

Did Mimicry While Selling Pens

To earn more, Johnny also roamed around the streets of Mumbai selling pens. He would mimic famous people to attract customers. Later, he got a job at Hindustan Unilever, where he continued his mimicry by copying his seniors. He also started performing at small stage shows in his free time.

Sunil Dutt Gave Him a Chance in Films

At one of these stage shows, actor Sunil Dutt noticed his talent. Impressed by his performance, Dutt offered him a role in his film Dard Ka Rishta. Johnny had already acted in a lesser-known film Tum Par Hum Qurbaan, but it didn’t do well. After working with Sunil Dutt, Johnny began getting more film offers and slowly became a well-known name in Bollywood.

Journey of Struggles and Success

From working as a child outside a liquor shop to becoming one of the most iconic comedians in Indian cinema, Johnny Lever’s journey is full of inspiration. Even today, his comedy continues to bring smiles to people’s faces across generations.