This picture of Janhvi Kapoor will remind you of Sridevi in 'Chandni'

If there is one fresh debutant in Bollywood right now who is making a splash whether it is for her fashion choices or film lineups, its Janhvi Kapoor.

The enchanting actress who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter left a lasting impression and already commands a huge fanbase with many believing that Janhvi is a spitting image of her late mother and superstar Sridevi.

Oftentimes, looking at Janhvi donning Indian attire, fans found similarities between the two and yet again, with her latest look, we cannot help but be reminded of Sridevi from her glory days.

Last night, Janhvi attended a Bollywood-themed birthday party wearing a yellow chiffon saree which reminded of us Sridevi in the song Mitwa from her superhit film Chandni.

The pictures immediately went viral on social media with Janhvi posing with other Bollywood celebs donning nine yeards of gorgeousness.

In the picture, Janhvi could be seen posing with Shashank Khaitan who dressed as Amitabh Bachchan from Khuda Gawah and Karan Johar dressed as Shah Rukh Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar was accompanied by Gauri Khan who dressed up as Tina and Kaajal Anand who was dressed up as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On the professional front, Janhvi will start shotting for the next schedule of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl in which she will play the titular role alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is all set to release on March 13, 2020.