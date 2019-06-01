This photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their wedding is going viral for the right reasons! Check out

Headlines

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

8 months old girl slammed on ground by mentally disturbed man, passes away

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

The Continental trailer: Mel Gibson-starrer decodes beginning of young Winston Scott in John Wick's spin-off series

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their wedding is going viral for the right reasons! Check out

We came across a throwback photo straight from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding album where they are seen posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 09:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities are a visual delight! Many times, several vintage photos of the celebs pop up on social media pages and go viral in no time. One of the families, whose photos people look forward to is the Pataudi family. Though all of them are not on social media, their photos make their way much to the excitement of the fans. It's been more than six years since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot and they do make for a royal Pataudi couple!

Today, we came across a photo straight from Saif and Kareena's wedding album and it's truly unmissable. In the photo, Saifeena stunned as a royal couple while posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and young Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is indeed a picture-perfect moment! The photo went viral after Soha shared a photo with the same people in addition to Taimur Ali Khan, a few days back on her Instagram page.

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan 6, when Sara was asked about Saif and Kareena's wedding, she had said, "I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple may soon stop offering support on social media platforms

Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Nayanthara, Priyanka, Samantha, Aishwarya, Deepika

DNA TV Show: China's strategic move in Aksai Chin raises concern

Centre reduces domestic LPG gas cylinder price by Rs 200 for all users

Watch: Iftikhar Ahmed gives humorous reply after journalist calls him 'Chacha' and Babar Azam 'Bhatija'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE