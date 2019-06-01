This photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their wedding is going viral for the right reasons! Check out

We came across a throwback photo straight from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding album where they are seen posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities are a visual delight! Many times, several vintage photos of the celebs pop up on social media pages and go viral in no time. One of the families, whose photos people look forward to is the Pataudi family. Though all of them are not on social media, their photos make their way much to the excitement of the fans. It's been more than six years since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot and they do make for a royal Pataudi couple!

Today, we came across a photo straight from Saif and Kareena's wedding album and it's truly unmissable. In the photo, Saifeena stunned as a royal couple while posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and young Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. This is indeed a picture-perfect moment! The photo went viral after Soha shared a photo with the same people in addition to Taimur Ali Khan, a few days back on her Instagram page.

Check it out below:

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan 6, when Sara was asked about Saif and Kareena's wedding, she had said, "I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on."