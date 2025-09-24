This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...

Amid the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan has finally smiled on the camera, and the person who's responsible for it is someone you didn't expect.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has made a successful debut with his directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and amid the praises, Aryan FINALLY smiled. Cinegoers and fans of SRK have noticed that Jr Khan is quite serious while posing for photos. Aryan never smiles while getting clicked, regardless of whether he's been photographed during the premiere of his debut show or while posing with his fans and friends. Aryan Khan smiling is a rare, once-in-a-blue-moon phenomenon. However, a recent photo of Aryan has left netizens shocked, as he's seen with his wide smile.

The person who made him smile is neither his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, nor his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. The answer and the photo will surely surprise you.

The person who made Aryan Khan smile is...

If you have seen Aryan's latest show, then you might be familiar with Sukhi, the 7-foot-tall, muscular bodyguard of Karishma Talwar (Saher Bamba). Sukhi, played by actor Sukhi Grewal, posed with Aryan Khan during the making of the show, and in a photo, Aryan is seen smiling widely while posing with the tough guy. Sukhi shared this photo in a carousel post, and it has left the netizens shocked.

Fans rejoice in Aryan Khan's smile

Several fans of SRK and now even Aryan's have drooled over his smile and dropped positive comments on the post. A netizen wrote, "Aryan Khan is smiling!" Another netizen wrote, "First time Aryan Khan happily smiling Maine dekh li and literally it was awesome plot twist to bhai." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai ne hasdiya oye." An internet user wrote, "Sukhi is a real hero." Another internet user wrote, "Khan sahab ne smile ki apke sath photos mein."

For the unversed, Sukhi Grewal has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Do you remember Vikram Rathore mocking Vijay Sethupathi's tall bodyguard in the climax, calling him 'Baahubali'? He's the one. Sukhi was also seen in Chhaava. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.