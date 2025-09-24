This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more

Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace

Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...

India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC

UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

Step-by-step guide for creating AI images on WhatsApp without Gemini App

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...

Amid the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan has finally smiled on the camera, and the person who's responsible for it is someone you didn't expect.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...
Smiling Aryan Khan with The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has made a successful debut with his directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and amid the praises, Aryan FINALLY smiled. Cinegoers and fans of SRK have noticed that Jr Khan is quite serious while posing for photos. Aryan never smiles while getting clicked, regardless of whether he's been photographed during the premiere of his debut show or while posing with his fans and friends. Aryan Khan smiling is a rare, once-in-a-blue-moon phenomenon. However, a recent photo of Aryan has left netizens shocked, as he's seen with his wide smile. 

The person who made him smile is neither his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, nor his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi. The answer and the photo will surely surprise you. 

The person who made Aryan Khan smile is...

If you have seen Aryan's latest show, then you might be familiar with Sukhi, the 7-foot-tall, muscular bodyguard of Karishma Talwar (Saher Bamba). Sukhi, played by actor Sukhi Grewal, posed with Aryan Khan during the making of the show, and in a photo, Aryan is seen smiling widely while posing with the tough guy. Sukhi shared this photo in a carousel post, and it has left the netizens shocked. 

Fans rejoice in Aryan Khan's smile

Several fans of SRK and now even Aryan's have drooled over his smile and dropped positive comments on the post. A netizen wrote, "Aryan Khan is smiling!" Another netizen wrote, "First time Aryan Khan happily smiling Maine dekh li and literally it was awesome plot twist to bhai." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai ne hasdiya oye." An internet user wrote, "Sukhi is a real hero." Another internet user wrote, "Khan sahab ne smile ki apke sath photos mein."

For the unversed, Sukhi Grewal has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Do you remember Vikram Rathore mocking Vijay Sethupathi's tall bodyguard in the climax, calling him 'Baahubali'? He's the one. Sukhi was also seen in Chhaava. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details
Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance du
Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life
Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrent
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
AI Predictions for Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 2030 Price
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour,
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here
Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 post
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE