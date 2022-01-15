THIS person is Kartik Aaryan's phone 'wallpaper for life'- Details inside

Kartik Aaryan is currently the nation's heartthrob, and apart from giving noteworthy performances, his off-camera persona is also loved by all. His fans always keep a tab on him, and they want everything related to him. Now, we get to know the wallpaper on Kartik's phone. The 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' actor has kept a picture of the most special person of his life, his mother.

On the occasion of his mother's birthday, Kartik took his love for her on social media and posted his phone's lock screen picture, where Kartik is dancing with his mother. He posted the picture with the caption, "Happy bday to my wallpaper for life."

Check out the post

Kartik is a true momma boy and his posts reflect his love for momma. A few days back, the actor posted a selfie with the caption, "Smile toh mummy pe gayi hai."

Check out the post

Kartik Aaryan always shows respect towards his fans as the 'Dhamaka' actor knows that he is a people-made star. He interacts with his fans respectfully and never shows any attitude towards them. On Wednesday 5 January, Viral Bhayani uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which the actor was seen with a fan who tattooed the actor's face on his chest. Kartik actually opened the bandage and revealed the tattoo in front of the paparazzi, as seen in the video. Viral had captioned the video as, "Greeted by a fanboy with a tattoo of the actor, @kartikaaryan 's fanbase is clearly beyond girls as boys are equally crazy for the star!"

Check out the video

On the work front, Kartik wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. It is the remake of Telugu superhit comedy family drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The Rohit Dhawan directorial stars Kriti Sanon opposite the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor.

