BOLLYWOOD

This outsider bags Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh after Kiara Advani's exit due to pregnancy, film to finally roll on...

After basking in the success with Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari has now been roped in to play Don 3. This is her second big project Sharvari bagged after YRF's Alpha.

The outsider who replaced Kiara Advani in Don 3