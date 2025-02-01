Touted as 'India's biggest war film', Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 epic war drama of the same name.

Paramvir Singh Cheema recently gave a powerful performance as Shivraj Singh Mangat in the critically acclaimed Netflix prison drama, Black Warrant, alongside Zahan Kapoor Rahul Bhat, and Anurag Thakur. He has previously also impressed audiences with his incredible acts in the SonyLIV series Chamak and the TVF show Sapne vs Everyone.

Now, Paramvir is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Border 2. He will join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the highly anticipated film. The movie is inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, during which Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and took control of Indian territory, primarily in the Kargil district.

Sharing his excitement about his Bollywood debut in Border 2, Cheema said to IANS, "I am still in a delusion that all of this is happening. The first thing I did was call my grandmother and say, 'Border 2 cinema dekhan jana hai. (We have to go and watch Border 2 in cinemas). Experience I am not able to put in words. Just one song keeps running in my head - Sandese Aate Hai."

Touted as 'India's biggest war film', Border 2 is the sequel of the 1997 epic war drama Border. Border was written and directed by JP Dutta, while the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Anurag Singh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of India's Republic Day next year.