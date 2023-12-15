This OTT, regional star, is Atlee's next heroine after Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, will feature alongside Varun Dhawan

This OTT, regional star, is all set to be Atlee's heroine after Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, feature in VD18

After giving a blockbuster, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan this year, filmmaker Atlee is all set to start enthralling the audience with his next project VD12 starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Now, along with these two actors, another regional star who impressed the audience with her performances on OTT films and shows this year, has also joined the cast.

The actress we are talking about has given several impressive performances in 2023 and also beat Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nayanthara in IMDb's list of the top 10 most popular Indian stars of the year 2023. She is none other than Wamiqa Gabbi. Wamiqa Gabbi has commenced filming for VD18, starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in a project produced by Atlee and co-produced by Murad Khetani. VD18 is directed by Tamil maestro Kalees and is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

In a statement, Wamiqa Gabbi shares, "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."

Wamiqa Gabbi starred in various OTT shows and films this year and impressed fans with her performances. The actress's performance in OTT shows like Jubilee, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, and Modern Love Mumbai garnered praise from the audience and she even impressed everyone with her acting chops in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya. She started as a Junior artist and then played lead roles in the Punjabi film industry and became a star. Some of her notable performances include Dil Diyan Gallan, Isq Haazir Hai, Isq Brandy, and more.

