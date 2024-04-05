Twitter
Bollywood

This Oscar-winning Hollywood music composer to make Bollywood debut with AR Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

The makers of Ramayana are not leaving any stone unturned, thus they are reportedly bringing AR Rahman and Hollywood's Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman (Image source: Twitter)
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana trilogy, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash has gone on floors this month, and the makers have now roped in two Oscar-winning composers for the film. The makers of the film are not leaving any stone unturned, and thus India's global icon AR Rahman and Hollywood's famous composer Hans Zimmer will compose the music for the Ramayana trilogy. 

As Pinkvilla reported, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have got Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board for Ramayana. The portal quoted a source who's closer to the development said, "Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality." The source further added that Hans is 'fascinated' by the vision for the story of Lord Rama and is geared up to compose the score of Ramayana.” The source further clarified that the final stages of discussions are in progress with Zimmer. 

For those unversed, Hans Zimmer gained worldwide recognition for composing scores of blockbusters, including Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, The Lion King, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, No Time to Die, and other titles. 

About Ramayana

The first part of the trilogy went on floors on April 2, 2024, and actors Arun Govil and Lara Dutta were captured shooting for the film. The makers are reportedly expected to make an official announcement of the project on April 17, 2024, coinciding with Ram Navami. The first part of the three is expected to be shot between April to July. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash are expected to join the team for their respective roles soon. As per the reports, the first instalment of Ramayana will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2025. 

