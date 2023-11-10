Headlines

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

This Padma Shri, National Awardee veteran actor spent 3 years in Army training and even earned the rank of Major.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

There are actors and then there are method actors. A few actors go deep into preparations and to get under the skin of their on-screen character, they go way ahead than the usual drill. Here's a Padma Shri actor, who is known for his intense and realistic performances.

The 3-time National Awardee has never been in the league of conventional, mainstream actors. Yet, he carved his own niche and built a strong fanbase on the merit of his talent. Apart from being a talented actor and filmmaker, he has also served in the Indian Army. Yes, the veteran star, we are mentioning, is none other than Nana Patekar. 

When Nana Patekar took a rigorous 3-year Army training for a film

Nana Patekar turned director for his 1991 action drama film, Prahaar: The Final Attack. To make this film a hommage to the bravery and courage of the Indian Army, Nana Patekar took a 3-year Army training to get into the skin of Maratha Light Infantry's Major Pratap Chauhan. The movie also stars Madhuri Dixit. 

When Major Nana Patekar severed the Army during the Kargil War

As per media reports, Nana Patekar was given the honorary rank of Captain. After the shoot of Prahaar, Nana Patekar went back and served the Army during the Kargil War.

When Nana Patekar almost got burnt for a film

Before Prahaar, Nana Patekar impressed the masses with his portrayal of the dreaded ganglord Anna in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda (1989). In the Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor-starrer crime drama, Nana Patekar got critically injured during the climax shoot. In the final moments of the film, Kishan (Jackie) avenges his brother's death, by throwing Anna into fire. 

In an interview with TOI, Vidhu revealed, "The screams you hear are for real because Nana actually got burnt during the shooting of the last scene." During the shoot, the fire went out of control, and Nana suffered third-degree burns, and was in the hospital for two months. Reportedly, it almost took a year for his injury to heal and Nana returned to the sets with pyrophobia, a real fear of fire. On the work front, Nana was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

