This National Award-winning Bollywood actress will make Tamil cinema debut in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, will play antagonist...

Vidya Balan will be seen playing the main antagonist Mithun Chakraborty's eldest daughter in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 is one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2026. Superstar Rajinikanth will reprise his role of 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian with Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and the Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also returning in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Nelson Dilipkumar, known simply as Nelson, directed the first part and is also helming the much-awaited sequel.

The new additions in Jailer 2 cast are S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Mithun Chakraborty. And now, latest reports have confirmed that Vidya Balan, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for The Dirty Picture, will also be making her full-fledged Tamil cinema debut with the Rajinikanth-starrer after she was seen in a brief role in the 2019 legal action drama Nerkonda Paarvai, the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 2016 Hindi film Pink.

A source close to the production team told Hindustan Times, "Vidya plays the role of Mithun Chakraborty’s eldest daughter. Mithun is the leading antagonist in the film and will be seen alongside Rajinikanth sir. The film is currently being shot in Chennai and will move into post-production by January. After wrapping up the Chennai schedule, the team will reportedly move to Goa for the remaining two months of shooting starting late October."

After the Coolie star finished the Kerala schedule of the film last month, several paparazzi caught him at the Chennai airport. Rajinikanth then said that Jailer 2 will release in the theatres in June 2026. However, several media portals claimed that the superstar mentioned the exact release date as June 12, 2026.

However, a source close to Rajinikanth's team denied that the Petta actor revealed the release date of the sequel. Talking to Zoom, they said, "All he said was June 2026. Just when Rajinikanth said June, the audio was cut off. This made social media users believe that he said June 12." The makers are aiming to release Jailer 2 in August 2026.

