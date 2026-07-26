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This National Award-winning actress to replace Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3? Here's what we know

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This National Award-winning actress to replace Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3? Here's what we know

Fresh off her National Award win for Article 370, Yami Gautam is reportedly set to replace Vidya Balan as the lead in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3. The film is said to feature a fresh story while retaining the franchise's essence and is currently in the pre-production stage.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

This National Award-winning actress to replace Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3? Here's what we know
Vidya Balan in Kahaani
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Fresh off winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her acclaimed performance in the 2024 film Article 370, Yami Gautam is reportedly set to headline one of Bollywood's most celebrated thriller franchises. According to reports, the actress has replaced Vidya Balan as the lead in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc. The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot."

The source further added, "Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise. There is a lot of excitement around the collaboration with Yami, and the makers are currently figuring out the shoot schedule."

Released in 2012, Kahaani starred Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. As she teams up with police officer Satyoki Rana Sinha, she uncovers a conspiracy linked to a deadly metro gas attack. The film's climactic reveal, centred around Vidya's fabricated identity and fake pregnancy, remains one of the most iconic twists in Bollywood.

Its 2016 follow-up, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, served as a spiritual sequel, with Vidya Balan portraying a new character, Vidya Sinha aka Durga Rani Singh. The story revolved around a single mother whose paralysed teenage daughter is kidnapped, setting off a gripping chain of events. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Jugal Hansraj, and late actor Tunisha Sharma in pivotal roles.

READ | Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life: 'We couldn't do justice to Lord Rama, Hanuman'

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