This National Award-winner was pushed into acting at 16, faced body-shaming on set, now charges Rs 35 crore per film

This National Award-winning actor was once judged for his looks and body-shamed on his film set.

Many actors reveal that their parents were not supportive of them stepping into the glamour field. However, there is one actor whose family pushed him into the profession at the age of 16. Though he wanted to be a chef, he is now a star in the Indian film Industry.

The actor we are talking about belonged to the family of writers and directors and even then he didn't want to enter the acting profession. However, the actor gave several hits and impressed the audience globally with his performance. He is none other than Dhanush.

Dhanush once revealed in an interview with IANS that he was just 16 years old when his father forced him into acting. He said, “I was forced into acting by my father. I was not qualified to be an actor and my heart was into so many other things. I never expected I could come this far. It does surprise me.”

He added, "I was like raw iron. My father and my brother molded me and I still don't know what they identified in me which I couldn't figure out myself. People who identify their calling are lucky. In my case, I consider myself blessed because my calling identified me.”

Dhanush also recalled in an interview when people on the sets of his 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein made fun of his looks and after hearing those comments, he went back to his car and cried out loud. He recalled that during the shoot of the film, he was asked who the hero was and how people made fun of him and said, “However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘Hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me.”

Dhanush made his debut in the 2002 teen drama Thulluvadho Ilamai directed by his father Kasthuri Raja and it became a sleeper hit. After this, he starred in several commercial success films like Kaadhal Kondein, Thiruda Thirudi, Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, and more.

In 2011, he starred in Aadukalam where he played the role of a cockfighter and for this, he received his first National Award for Best Actor and became the youngest actor to win the award. Later in 2021, he again collaborated with filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the film Asuran and won his second National Award for Best Actor.

He has also worked in several Bollywood films like Shamitabh starring Amitabh Bachchan, Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar and Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor. Not only this, he also impressed the fans with his performance in Hollywood films like The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and The Gray Man. He is now one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry and reportedly charges Rs 20 to 35 crore per film.

Meanwhile, he is currently seen in the movie Captain Miller which received mixed responses from the audience. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Edward Sonnenblick, and Nassar among others in key roles.