This musical genius, grew up in brothel, was India's first singer to charge Rs 1 crore, died in poverty due to..

Gauhar Jaan was born in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh to Robert William Yeoward who worked as an engineer in a dry ice factory. Gauhar Jaan's mother was Adeline Victoria Hemmings. The couple, who got married in 1872, separated in 1879 after Gauhar Jaan's birth.

The world of singing and music has evolved a lot in the past few decades. Today, we will tell you about one singer, who existed some 100 years ago and became a superstar. We are talking about Gauhar Jaan who was born Eleen Angelina Yeoward on June 26, 1873.

Both mother and daughter then shifted to Banaras in 1881 with a Muslim nobleman. After this, Adeline Victoria Hemmings converted to Islam and changed her daughter's name to 'Gauhar Jaan' and hers to 'Malka Jaan'.



Malka Jaan then started performing in the court of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.

Let us tell you that Gauhar Jaan was the first Indian singer whose songs were recorded at 78rpm. She was known as "the Gramophone girl".



As per media reports, when the gold price was Rs 20 per gram, Gauhar Jaan used to charge Rs 3000 for a song recording. If we adjust it with today's inflation, the amount will come to around Rs 1 crore per song.



When she was at the peak of her career, Gauhar Jaan travelled by her own train when she went to perform. Gauhar Jaan used to wear gold and silver jewelry and never used to repeat her ornaments which is why she was given such security.

Gauhar Jaan was the first crorepati singer of India. Gauhar Jaan's first performance was in 1887 in 'Darbhanga Raj', which is now in Bihar. Gauhar Jaan started performing in Calcutta in 1896 and gained immense popularity.



Despite so much success, Gauhar Jaan struggled in her personal life. She was also a victim of sexual assault when she was only 13.

Gauhar Jaan's childhood was not easy as she spent it in a brothel. Later in her life, she was also backstabbed by her relatives.



Gauhar Jaan died on January 17, 1930. As per reports, Gauhar Jaan who once used to charge Rs 1 crore, died in poverty. Her relatives cheated on her and spent all her money, causing her to request people to arrange food for her.

