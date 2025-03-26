Kshatriya was well-received by audiences and critics initially, registering a record-breaking opening at the box office, however, an incident regarding Sanjay Dutt soon brought the screening to a halt, also resulting in the film's poor box office performance.

In the film industry, there is no guarantee for a film to be a hit or a flop at the box office. Sometimes a big-budget multi-starrer film flops despite getting a bumper opening, and other times, some low-budget films starring small actors are successful in making a splash. There was a film that was released in 1993, titled Kshatriya, directed by JP Dutta. Kshatriya starred Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Divya Bharti, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raveena Tandon, Rakhee Gulzar, and Kabir Bedi. Despite boasting of such a star-studded cast, Kshatriya failed to make an impact at the box office. Even stalwarts like Sunny Deol, Vinod Khanna, and Dharmendra could save the film.

It was expected that Kshatriya would emerge to be a blockbuster, but, the film failed to live up to the expectations. Kshatriya, reportedly made with a budget of Rs 5 crore, opened to Rs 45 lakh and minted around Rs 2.8 crore in the first week. Three weeks after this, the screening of the film was halted midway due to Sanjay Dutt’s name getting involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings case.

After this, when Sanjay Dutt was arrested, it led to a ban on Kshatriya's screening, which in turn affected its box office performance. The star-studded film had the potential to become a super hit but fell prey to controversy. Kshatriya was the last film that saw Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt together on screen.

