The 1992 action thriller Vishwatma starred Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, Divya Bharti, Sonam Khan, Jyotsna Singh, and Amrish Puri among others. One of the major reasons behind its success was the chartbuster song Saat Samundar Par.

After the blockbuster success of the 1989 film Tridev, Rajiv Rai wanted to make another action thriller with the same three male leads - Sunny Deol, Naserruddin Shah, and Jackie Shroff. The filmmaker planned to shoot the entire movie in Kenya, but since Jackie had just welcomed his son Tiger Shroff in 1990 and wanted to be with him in first few years, he opted out of the film. Rajiv then replaced him with Chunky Pandey, and hence, Vishwatma began. The film starred three heroines Divya Bharti, Sonam Khan, and Jyotsna Singh. Vishwatma was the first Hindi film of Divya, while it was the last movie of Sonam before her marriage to Rajiv. The action thriller also proved to the first and the only film of Jyostna, who disappeared from Bollywood after the film released.

Sunny, Naseeruddin, and Chunky fought against nine villains in the movie. While Amrish Puri played the main antagonist, the other villains were Mahesh Anand, Kiran Kumar, Tej Sapru, Dan Dhanoa, Anand Balraj, Raza Murad, Gulshan Grover, and Rajesh Vivek. The film also featured a few other famous faces in key supporting roles including Dalip Tahil, Sharat Saxena, Alok Nath, Dinesh Hingoo, Vijay Arora, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Master Manjunath, and Samar Jai Singh.

Made in around Rs 3 crore, Vishwatma was finally released on January 24, 1992, in the Republic Day weekend. The Rajiv Rai directorial turned out to be a massive blockbuster and earned more than three times its budget as it collected Rs 9.5 crore at the box office worldwide. One of the major reasons behind its success was the chartbuster song Saat Samundar Paar.

Composed by Viju Shah, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Sadhana Sargam, the song was shot at the Bubbles Discothèque, a popular nightclub in Nairobi. Just because of one particular track, the Vishwatma soundtrack sold more than 20 lakh units and became one of the best selling albums of the year. Saat Samundar Paar continues to enjoy a cult status among the listeners.

