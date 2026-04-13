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This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore businees in just in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore
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BOLLYWOOD
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one such film that can be discussed, compete, and compared with international releases. What Dhurandhar 2 did is phenomenal, but what this Hollywood is doing is beyond imagination.
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has set a benchmark that will stay untouchable for years in Bollywood. In just 25 days, the espionage action thriller earned over Rs 1700 crore worldwide, and counting. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to overthrow Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's worldwide haul, and it's already enjoying the title of being the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of all time. However, records are meant to be broken. What D2 is doing is an extraordinary, never-before-seen phenomenon. But there's another film that is performing beyond imagination. This movie has already surpassed Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection of 25 days, in just 13 days of its release. In fact, this movie has beaten the combined worldwide collection of the Dhurandhar franchise (over Rs 3000 crore till now), and continues to perform strongly. Do you have any guesses?
The movie that surpassed Dhurandhar 2 in 13 days is...
A movie with no superstar, an animation feature, has beaten the Dhurandhar franchise in less than 2 weeks of its release. It is none other than The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel, this film is the sequel to the billion-dollar blockbuster, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Released in cinemas on April 1, the film has grossed over $629 million against $110 million. When you convert the figures to INR, Super Mario 2 has earned Rs 5,874 crore.
Watch the trailer of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Why is Dhurandhar being compared to a Hollywood release?
Ranveer Singh-staeer is not just an Indian movie, but a global blockbuster. Currently, D2 is the 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide with $180 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in the same list, ranked at second place after Pegasus 3 ($640 million). Thus, by this parameter, the comparison of Dhurandhar 2 with the Super Mario movie is valid.
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About The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
The animated feature has an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, with Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Glen Powell, and Brie Larson. The film explores Mario and Luigi and their friends' adventure into outer space, where they meet Princess Rosalina and face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr.