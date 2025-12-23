This movie BEATS Dhurandhar, surpasses its worldwide total in 4 days, earns Rs 3100 crore, it's based on Hindu..., movie name is...

This movie, the third instalment from a global blockbuster franchise, has almost recovered its mega budget of $400 million, but it has surpassed Dhurandhar's worldwide total in just four days.

Records are meant to be broken. Each year, a film breaks the records set by a blockbuster and sets new milestones. The way Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is performing at the box office globally needs to be studied. There should be a case study on how one film changed the dynamics of the spy universe forever. As we write, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 200 crore overseas, a record by itself. In 17 days, Dhurandhar has grossed over Rs 850 crores worldwide. However, one film, released two weeks after Dhurandhar, smashed all the records, and on a global level, it has already surpassed Dhurandhar's worldwide gross in just 4 days.

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, released in cinemas on December 19, is running successfully worldwide, and it has already surpassed the worldwide total of Dhurandhar and will outdo other global blockbusters in the coming days. The third instalment in the Avatar franchise was among the most anticipated releases of 2025. Despite the mixed reviews, Avatar 3 continues its strong run. In four days, Avatar 3 has grossed $347 million. When converted into INR, the gross worldwide total stands at Rs 3100 crore. In this sense, Avatar has already surpassed Dhurandhar worldwide. In India, Dhurandhar is posing a risk to Avatar, affecting the Hollywood biggie in the competition, but on a global level, Avatar 3 is leading the race by a huge margin.

Avatar 3 is yet to recover its budget

Avatar 3 is one of the most expensive films ever made. As per the reports, the cost of Avatar 3 is between $350-$400 million (Rs 3,320 crore). However, the target isn't far-fetched, and it will cross its budget in six days. The earlier two instalments were billion-dollar blockbusters - Avatar (2009) earned $2.923 billion, and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) earned $2.923 billion.

Avatar is based on Hindu mythology

The master filmmaker James Cameron derived the name Avatar from Hindu mythology. In several interviews, James admitted that he was inspired by the Sanskrit word Avatar, which means "incarnation". James has often spoken about the strong link between Avatar and India.

In a 2007 Time magazine interview, he explained, “It’s an incarnation of one of the Hindu gods taking a flesh form… In this film, that means human technology is capable of injecting a person’s intelligence into a remotely located biological body.”