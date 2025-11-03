This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Malayalam cinema has again proved its worth, and Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae is one such film that has created history, surpassing even the biggest films at the box office.

When it comes to impactful cinema on a limited budget, no one, I say, no one can beat the Malayalam film industry. They are among the rare film fraternity who are churning out the best films, that too at such a limited cost. Over the years, there have been movies that were critically acclaimed box office winners that left producers with a truckload of money. The latest example in this bandwagon is Dies Irae. The psychological horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan stars superstar Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, in the lead, and it has set a new benchmark in the genre.

Dies Irae beats Baahubali and Marco

Released in cinemas on October 31, with selective paid previews on October 30, Dies Irae has recorded an opening day of above Rs 10 crore worldwide. As per the reports, this is a powerful start for a horror film. Dies Irae has already beaten Unni Mukundan's action blockbuster Marco by scoring the biggest opening for an A-rated film in Malayalam cinema's box office history.

Even in its first week, a small-budget Dies Irae has surpassed the mega blockbuster Baahubali. The new version of SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster, the culmination of two parts into one EPIC, was released with Dies Irae. The Malayalam version of Baahubali: The Epic has scored less than Dies Irae. Sounds unreal, doesn't it?

As per the reports, Dies Irae (Malayalam) collected about Rs 16.75 crore net domestically in its first three days. Whereas, the Malayalam version of Baahubali: The Epic could only earn Rs 52 lakhs in the first three days.

About Dies Irae

Dies Irae follows Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), whose comfortable urban life begins to crumble after a series of eerie, unexplainable events invade his newly built house. What starts as mild disturbances soon turns into an intense psychological breakdown, as Rohan becomes obsessed with the idea that his home is haunted by a sinister entity. His family and friends believe he’s losing grip on reality, but Rohan insists something far darker is at play.