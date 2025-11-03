FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting

From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Malayalam cinema has again proved its worth, and Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae is one such film that has created history, surpassing even the biggest films at the box office.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...
A poster of Dies Irae
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

When it comes to impactful cinema on a limited budget, no one, I say, no one can beat the Malayalam film industry. They are among the rare film fraternity who are churning out the best films, that too at such a limited cost. Over the years, there have been movies that were critically acclaimed box office winners that left producers with a truckload of money. The latest example in this bandwagon is Dies Irae. The psychological horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan stars superstar Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, in the lead, and it has set a new benchmark in the genre. 

Dies Irae beats Baahubali and Marco

Released in cinemas on October 31, with selective paid previews on October 30, Dies Irae has recorded an opening day of above Rs 10 crore worldwide. As per the reports, this is a powerful start for a horror film. Dies Irae has already beaten Unni Mukundan's action blockbuster Marco by scoring the biggest opening for an A-rated film in Malayalam cinema's box office history. 

Even in its first week, a small-budget Dies Irae has surpassed the mega blockbuster Baahubali. The new version of SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster, the culmination of two parts into one EPIC, was released with Dies Irae. The Malayalam version of Baahubali: The Epic has scored less than Dies Irae. Sounds unreal, doesn't it?

As per the reports, Dies Irae (Malayalam) collected about Rs 16.75 crore net domestically in its first three days. Whereas, the Malayalam version of Baahubali: The Epic could only earn Rs 52 lakhs in the first three days. 

About Dies Irae

Dies Irae follows Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), whose comfortable urban life begins to crumble after a series of eerie, unexplainable events invade his newly built house. What starts as mild disturbances soon turns into an intense psychological breakdown, as Rohan becomes obsessed with the idea that his home is haunted by a sinister entity. His family and friends believe he’s losing grip on reality, but Rohan insists something far darker is at play.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived ca
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE