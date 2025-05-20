Sultan Rahi is the only Pakistani actor who has worked in over 800 films in a 40-year career, and has received 160 awards for his unmatched contribution to cinema. Out of 800 films, Sultan Rahi played the lead role in 535 films, and made the record of doing the most double roles, in 59 films.

India-Pakistan relations might always have been a bit complicated, but no one can deny the fact that India's neighbouring country is one of the best when it comes to scouting talent. Today, we will tell you about one such legendary actor from Pakistan whose name is registered in the Guinness Book of World Records even after 28 years of his death. We are talking about none other than Sultan Rahi, named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor.

Sultan Rahi is the only Pakistani actor who has worked in over 800 films in a 40-year career, and has received 160 awards for his unmatched contribution to cinema. Out of 800 films, Sultan Rahi played the lead role in 535 films, and made the record of doing the most double roles, in 59 films. Not only this, Sultan Rahi was also the highest-paid Pakistani actor of his time. However, it was all cut short due to his sudden and tragic death.

One of the most significant contribution Sultan Rahi made in his career was through Maula Jatt (1979), a Diamond Jubilee film, which ran in theaters for 15 months and remains one of the most successful Pakistani films to date.

Sultan Rahi, often referred to as Pakistan's 'Clint Eastwood', acted in some 703 Punjabi films and 100 Urdu films, winning around 160 awards. He is majorly credited for bringing the golden era of Pakistani cinema to fruition.



Even today, the credit for changing the map of Pakistani cinema and bringing about its golden era is given to Sultan Rahi, whose films were remade in India and abroad. Even today, there is a saying in Pakistani cinema that there is no actor like Sultan Rahi and there will never be anyone.

While Sultan Rahi touched new heights in his career year on year, his life ended on a tragic note, leaving behind an unmatched legacy. On January 9, 1996, Sultan Rahi and his friend were travelling to Lahore from Islamabad. After their car got a flat tyre, both Sultan Rahi and his friend got down to install a spare one. It was during this time that some thieves approached their vehicle and tried to rob them. In this process, Sultan Rahi and his friend were both shot. Sultan Rahi eventually succumbed to his wounds and died.

