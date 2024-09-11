Twitter
This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Let us tell you that Johnny Walker worked in almost 300 films in his career. He worked with every big star of his time. He was also seen in the historical film 'Mughal-e-Azam' starring Madhubala and Dilip Kumar.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..
Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, professionally and popularly known as Johnny Walker, is still famous among film audiences for his humorous roles in Indian films. Johnny Walker worked in around 300 films in his career but, it was not an easy start for the actor. 

You will be surprised to know that Johnny Walker, who is still considered a classic artist in the film world, once used to sell eggs and peanuts. Born in Indore to a weaving teacher, Johnny Walker got his first job in Mumbai as a bus conductor. He was popular for entertaining his passengers with a funny way of calling out bus stops, impressions, and tricks.

Johnny Walker always wanted to work in films and his dream came true when Balraj Sahni asked him to perform his drunkard act in front of Guru Dutt. It was after this meeting that he earned a role in the film 'Baazi'. It was Guru Dutt who also gave him his screen name, Johnny Walker, a reference to a brand of Whisky by the same name. 

Johnny Walker was a master of acting, everyone was surprised to see his flair for it. People used to laugh as soon as they saw Johnny Walker with his shaky voice, staggering steps, and crooked eyes. This great comedian who acted as a drunkard in most of his films, never touched alcohol in real life. 

Johnny Walker is also popular in the film industry for making such records that no one had set before he came to the scene. 

Let us tell you that Johnny Walker worked in almost 300 films in his career. He worked with every big star of his time. He was also seen in the historical film 'Mughal-e-Azam' starring Madhubala and Dilip Kumar.

Many are unaware that Johnny Walker is the second actor after Madhubala to have one or more Hindi films in his name - the 1957 film 'Johnny Walker' and the 1992 Malayalam film 'Johnnie Walker'. 

Johnny Walker was married to Noorjahan, the sister of Indian actress Shakila. They had three daughters and three sons, one of whom is actor Nasirr Khan. 

Johnny Walker died in July 2003 after a period of illness.

