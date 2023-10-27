This man failed IAS exam, turned to films, discovered Indian cinema’s first superstar, brother of...

This man who failed IAS exam, turned to films, discovered Indian cinema’s first superstar

This Bollywood filmmaker who gave some of the hit film in Indian cinema and discovered Indian cinema’s first superstar, started his journey as a history teacher. His brother was one of Bollywood’s most successful actor and National Award-winner.

The filmmaker wrote a script while teaching history at a school. He also attempted the Indian Civil Service exam, however, failed to qualify. He is none other than Chetan Anand.

Born in 1915 in Lahore, British India, Chetan Anand went to Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya to study Hindu scriptures and graduated in English from Government College Lahore. He worked for BBC and taught history in Doon School in Dehradun for a while before stepping into the world of entertainment.

while he was teaching history, he wrote a film script on king Ashoka, which he showed to the director Phani Majumdar in Bombay. As a luck, Majumdar cast him as a lead in his Hindi film, Rajkumar, released in 1944. He later turned to filmmaking and became the first Indian to gain international recognition. He directed the well-acclaimed movie Neecha Nagar which won the Palme d'Or award at Cannes in 1946.

Not only this, but Chetan Anand also discovered India cinema’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna from an acting competition. He cast the superstar in the movie Aakhri Khat, although G.P.Sippy's Raaz introducing Rajesh Khanna and Babita was the first released film for Rajesh Khanna. Chetan Anand has directed 17 films in his career and also appeared as an actor in 3 films namely Kala Bazar (1960), Arpan (1957) and Kinare Kinare (1963).

Chetan Anand is the brother of Dev Anand, who is one of India’s most successful actors who has featured in over 100 films and won several accolades including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and National Award for his performances in Indian cinema.

Chetan Anand along with his brother Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, started Navketan Films in 1949 with Afsar and in the many years that they continued to make movies, Navketan made 39 films.

On July 6, 1997, Chetan Anand passed away due to unknown health-related issues at the age of 82 in Mumbai. The filmmaker is still remembered by many for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

