This low-budget film is highest-rated Indian movie, it's not Sholay, Satya, Guide, Lagaan, Anand

Headlined by Vikrant Massey and helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail has topped the IMDb's list of top 250 highest-rated Indian films of all time.

On Monday, IMDb India reached 250K followers on Instagram and to celebrate the milestone, the portal released a list of top 250 highest-rated Indian movies of all time on its platform on Tuesday, October 1. While the list has many Indian classics such as Sholay, Lagaan, Guide, Manichitrathazhu, Anbe Sivam, and Vada Chennai among others, a sleeper hit has topped the list and emerged as the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb.

This film is Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Based on Anurag Pathak's eponomyous book, the inspiring drama chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant Massey portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma in an excellent performance, and Medha Shankr played Shraddha Joshi.

Made in Rs 20 crore, 12th Fail released in cinemas in October 2023. It ran successfully in theatres for 14 weeks, a feat which only a few films can imagine to achieve now. Emerging as a sleeper hit, the movie earned Rs 57 crore net in India and grossed Rs 70 crore worldwide. The Vikrant Massey-starrer is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

At the recently held IIFA Awards 2024, Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced the prequel of 12th Fail. When asked about his next film, the acclaimed filmmaker said, "So it's called Zero Se Restart. It's releasing on 13th of December. And it's like a prequel to 12th Fail so it'll be fun to see."

12th Fail draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Apart from Vikrant Massey and Medha Shanr, the film also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in the prominent roles.

